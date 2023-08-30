Man missing after drinking with friends found dead

Durban — An inquest into the death of a young man has been registered with the police after the man, believed to have gone missing over the weekend, was found dead on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said Verulam police had registered an inquest after an incident that reportedly occurred on August 29, on Station Road.

“It is alleged that the body of an unknown man, believed to be in his twenties, was found lying on a railway line. He was declared deceased at the scene,” Netshiunda said. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the man was found dead by Rusa officers after he went missing in Canelands on Saturday after drinking with his friends. Balram said the man’s relatives arrived at Rusa headquarters asking for help. The family said the 24-year-old was consuming alcohol with friends on Station Road in Canelands on Saturday afternoon. Witnesses reported seeing him entering a path strewn with illegal electricity connections.

He said reaction officers went to Station Road and interviewed a witness who said the man was heavily intoxicated when he entered the pathway. He also warned Rusa members that live electrical cables ran along the footpath. “Officers entered the bush with the family and cautiously navigated through the dense vegetation. The Mountview resident was discovered dead about 150 metres from the road. He was lying on a live illegal exposed electricity connection,” Balram said. “The reason for the deceased entering the bush could not be established.”