Man previously accused of being behind hit on Overport businessman now charged with attempted murder

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a man who had previously been an accused in the murder of a Durban businessman and had charges withdrawn was indeed charged with the recent attempted murder of the Durban businessman’s relative. In April 2022 Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen was gunned down after leaving the Tills Crescent Sports ground on Felix Dlamini Road, formerly Brickfield Road.

Four months after Moideen’s murder, Reesin Perumal was arrested and allegedly confessed to paying for the hit to police. However, charges against Perumal were dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority because of a lack of evidence. Moideen’s neighbour, Shaheed Moodel, a father of three, was shot and killed in Greyville on April 14 in what the Moideen family believe was a case of mistaken identity with the intended target being Moideen. Two weeks ago in Sydenham, there was an attempt on the life of a man related to Moideen and police arrested a suspect.

Reesin Perumal. Picture: Facebook/The Weekly Gazette On Friday police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed the recent shooting incident to the Daily News. “Mayville police have arrested a 38-year-old suspect for attempted murder following an incident where a 48-year-old man and his family were attacked by a known suspect. The complainant alleged that on 17 October 2023, he and his family were in their vehicle at the corner of Crescent Street and Brickfield Road when they were accosted by the suspect who instructed him to jump out of the vehicle. The suspect opened fire toward them, and the complainant also withdrew his firearm and opened fire. The suspect was arrested and charged. He appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 25 October 2023. The case was remanded to 1 November 2023,” said Lieutenant Colonel Gwala, who was unable to confirm the suspect’s name at that time. On Tuesday Gwala confirmed that the 38-year-old suspect was indeed Perumal.

In an interview on Monday, the Moideen family said it hoped that Perumal was denied bail. “As the family, together with Shaheed's wife, we have engaged with a lawyer to do an inquest, and based on the ballistics we are hoping that Perumal can be charged with Shaheed Moodel’s murder.” Currently, two Durban alleged hitmen stand accused of Moideen and Moodel’s murders.