Man previously charged with alleged hitmen granted bail

Durban — A man previously accused in the murder of a Durban businessman but had the charges withdrawn, has been granted bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court while charged with the attempted murder of the businessman’s relative. Mayville Police arrested Reesin Perumal, 38, in October and charged him with attempted murder following an incident where a 48-year-old man was allegedly shot at by Perumal while with his family on the road in Sydenham.

It is alleged that after Perumal shot at the 48-year-old man he fired shots back. The 48-year-old man, who prefers not to be named, is a relative of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen, who was gunned down after leaving the Tills Crescent Sports ground on Felix Dlamini Road, formerly called Brickfield Road, in April 2022. Four months after Moideen’s murder Perumal was arrested and allegedly confessed to police to paying for the hit.

However, the charges against Perumal were dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority due to a lack of evidence to prosecute. Two alleged hitmen charged with Moideen’s murder will have their pre-trial conference next year in the Durban High Court. Altogether they face 28 counts, 15 of which are for murder that include a mass shooting where six people were killed in Inanda in January last year.

On Friday, Perumal was granted R5 000 bail in relation to the October 17 attempted murder on condition that he relocates to his provided alternative address in Gauteng. State prosecutor Sandile Xaba indicated that the State was not opposed to Perumal being granted bail as long he relocated to the alternative address he had provided. “The complainant says he does not feel safe if the accused gets bail, he says the accused was involved in the murder of his relative …

“From the evidence before court the State will ask that another condition for the accused be that he is to have no contact with the complainant,” said Xaba. Perumal’s defence attorney Laurens de Klerk explained that the reason his client had provided an alternative address that was in Gauteng was for anticipated bail conditions the court might set. “There was a matter previously where my client was an accused and was in custody for six months -- from 2022 until this year-- when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) withdrew charges.

“I submit that the accused today is the victim here, he was shot at as revenge for the fact that the family believed he was involved in their relative’s murder and was not happy with the charge being withdrawn.” He said that there were no medical reports stating that the complainant suffered any injuries or that there was damage to his car. De Klerk submitted -- along with Perumal’s bail affidavit -- evidence showing damage to the car he had been travelling in.

“If we look at the exhibits, eight shots were fired at my client’s vehicle … We can afford R5 000 bail. To alleviate problems we will immediately move to Johannesburg where the accused will stay with family … It's in the interest of the applicant himself that he moves.” He said that following the shooting Perumal did try to open a case as well but had no joy at the Mayville police station. “On the next available date, he did open a case with Mayville police accompanied by his lawyer … We implore the State to follow up on the evidence we have provided,” said De Klerk.

Magistrate Sicelo Zuma granted Perumal bail of R5000 with the condition that he report to his nearest police station three times a week. “You are not to enter the area of Durban, you are to remain in Johannesburg for the duration of the matter unless you are in Durban to appear in court. “You are warned that If the court receives evidence that you have breached your bail conditions and come to Durban without prior notifying the investigating officer a warrant of arrest will be issued.”