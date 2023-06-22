Independent Online
Thursday, June 22, 2023

Man robbed by three armed suspects who fled in his vehicle

Three armed suspects robbed a 56-year-old victim at a residence in Phoenix. They demanded his car keys and cellphone before fleeing with his vehicle. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban — Police are investigating a case of carjacking after a middle-aged man was robbed of his cellphone and his vehicle was stolen in Redfern, Phoenix.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Phoenix police were investigating a case of carjacking following an incident where three suspects robbed the 56-year-old victim at a residence in Phoenix on Wednesday.

“It is alleged the three suspects pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his car keys and cellphone. Reports indicate that the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene,” Ngcobo said.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the public’s assistance is required to locate the white Nissan NP200 bakkie with registration ND 864 340.

“The vehicle was hijacked from Redfern Crescent in Redfern, KwaZulu-Natal, by three armed suspects a short while ago. It has LA Gates stickers with contact information on the sides. No injuries were reported,” Balram said.

More on this

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle can contact Rusa at 086 1234 333.

Meanwhile, KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that three armed suspects held up a gate contractor and stole a white NP200 Nissan with a white canopy.

“The elderly homeowners were also held up by the armed suspects before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of valuables,” Naidoo said.

Reacting to the incident, Facebook users weighed in.

Stharh Xulu said that the same three armed men were doing this in Verulam on Wednesday. “It’s bad, three incidents already,” Xulu said.

Jonathan Chetty said: “Every few hours there’s a robbery and hijacking taking place in Newlands, Phoenix and Verulam. This is getting out of control.”

Roy Singh said that in Redfern, Brookdale, Unit 11 - three vehicles were hijacked in a day.

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.

Daily News

SAPSDurbanHijackingRobberyHome RobberyCrime and courts

Thobeka Ngema
