Durban - A salesman at a local car dealer is still reeling from shock after being held up and robbed of cash outside the FNB branch in Florida Road on Thursday.

The salesman, who did not want to be named, was on his way to report the incident to the Berea police station while police put a dragnet out for a silver Mercedes-Benz the robbers had been using.

The 37-year-old salesman told the Daily News that he was in the parking lot on his way to make a cash deposit.

"I had the money well concealed and camouflaged in a bag under my arm. While walking up the driveway I felt a tug on the bag from behind. I then felt a second tug. When I turned around a man wearing a balaclava was pointing a gun at my face. I was in shock. In a millisecond I heard the clicking noise of the hammer being pulled back," he said.

"He struck me on the side of the head with the gun. I let go of the bag. He got into the back seat of a Mercedes-Benz. All I could do was blurt out that I was robbed," he added.

"Thank God they did not shoot me. I thought of my wife and seven-year-old daughter in that short space of time. I have heard of incidents like this before, but it is very traumatic when you experience it yourself," the salesman said.

He would not say how much of money the bag contained.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KZN police spokesperson, said police were aware of the incident and are searching for the suspects.

Daily News