Man sentenced to 28 years for armed robbery and attempted murder of a police officer

Durban — The Ntuzuma Regional Court handed Themba Sifiso Mkhize a 28-year prison sentence for the armed robbery and attempted murder of a police officer. Mkhize, 29, was found guilty of robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, on Wednesday. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that on October 2, 2022, KwaMashu police detectives parked their official vehicle on Jabula Road and walked on foot towards a crime scene where a murder had taken place. When one detective returned to the vehicle to fetch his equipment, he was confronted by Mkhize who pointed a firearm at him, and robbed him of his service pistol. The detective’s colleagues witnessed the incident and responded, however Mkhize fired shots at them as he disappeared into the nearby informal settlement.

Netshiunda said cases of attempted murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm were opened. Netshiunda said that intensive investigations were conducted. Mkhize was arrested at the KwaMashu Hostel where he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. “Police successfully opposed his bail application and he was kept in custody until his sentencing,” Netshiunda said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 25, Sihle Kubheka, 30, will appear in court for the murder of Constable Oscar Makhathini, 37. Kubheka was arrested earlier this month by the Hawks’ Tactical Management Operations Section (TOMS). He was charged with Makhathini’s murder and briefly appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. Kubheka was in custody for possession of an unlicensed firearm that occurred in Gauteng.

Earlier this year, Kubheka’s accomplice, Nkanyiso Mazibuko, 25, was sentenced for Makhathini’s murder. It is alleged that Makhathini was off-duty when he noticed Mazibuko and his accomplices robbing a tuckshop. Makhathini drew his service pistol and tried to intervene. During the process, he was shot. Makhathini was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Officers received information that Mazibuko was also shot during the incident and was hospitalised. Mazibuko was found at a hospital, arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery.