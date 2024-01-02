Man shot by armed gang during attempted hijacking in Durban

Durban — A resident was shot by armed suspects during an attempted hijacking in Merewent, Durban South, over the weekend. The victim, a man, was with children during the time of the incident.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that a resident was shot by an armed gang in an alleged attempted hijacking. Govindasamy said that ruthless criminals struck on Buldana Road in Merewent on Saturday night and shot a resident before fleeing with some of his belongings in an alleged attempted hijacking. “It is alleged that the victim was leaving and had children in his care when the merciless suspects pounced,” Govindasamy said.

“The four armed suspects who exited from a dolphin-shaped silver BMW and a white Etios fired two shots hitting the victim and striking the car door. “The suspects grabbed the victim’s belongings and fled,” Govindasamy said. He said that the PT Alarms Tactical unit and Wentworth SAPS were on the scene. He also said police are investigating further.

“PT Alarms stepped up patrols in the area,” Govindasamy said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Wentworth police were investigating cases of attempted carjacking and attempted murder following an incident where a 58-year-old man was allegedly shot by unknown suspects on Buldana Road on December 30, 2023. The victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, alleged attempted hijacking suspects were apprehended after two hijacking attempts last month.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), they apprehended two men after they attempted to hijack two vehicles in Temple Valley. In the first incident, an e-hailing driver picked up two passengers from Waterloo and was travelling in Temple Valley when one of the men produced a knife and instructed him to stop and exit the vehicle. The driver refused to comply. A scuffle ensued which resulted in the vehicle veering off the road and colliding into a boundary wall. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. In the second incident, while attending to the scene, the driver of a red VW Polo stopped and informed reaction officers that two men attempted to hijack him on Petunia Drive in Temple Valley.