Man shot dead in drive-by shooting while paying a visit to his mother in Wentworth

Durban — Wentworth police are investigating another murder after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting his mother. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Wentworth SAPS was investigating a case of murder after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed on Reiger Road in Wentworth.

“It is alleged that on March 9, 2023, the victim was shot while he was in his vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he died,” Gwala said. She said that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated. PT Alarms confirmed the fatal shooting in Wentworth.

The security firm said one man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries. “It is alleged that the victim was visiting his mother when the shooting took place,” PT Alarms said. “It is further alleged that high-calibre weapons were used.” PT Alarms said that it was on the scene and assisted authorities to cordon off the area where tensions were running high.

Last week, IOL reported that one of three people killed in a recent shooting in Wentworth had been watching television in his lounge when a stray bullet struck him. Tifflin Road resident Craig Cochrane, 55, was confirmed dead. According to reports, a 31-year-old man died in hospital following a shooting in Burgers Road and a 19-year-old man was attacked in Alabama Road and died minutes after arriving at hospital.

Police are investigating three counts of murder. Last month, residents near a tuckshop on Woodville Road had to duck for cover following yet another drive-by shooting. One person was shot dead, and five more were wounded. At the time, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a case of murder and five cases of attempted murder were under investigation.