Man shot dead while walking home from work, firearm allegedly taken

Durban — The police are investigating a case of murder after a man was allegedly robbed of his firearm and shot dead while walking home on Wednesday evening. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that a man was killed and robbed of his firearm while walking to his residence in Ndwedwe.

Balram said that members of the community contacted Rusa at about 7.24pm requesting assistance. “On arrival, reaction officers discovered the lifeless body of a man lying in an unpaved pathway. He was shot multiple times,” Balram said. Balram said that according to the victim’s friend, they were walking home after work. They parted ways as they neared their homes when he heard a volley of shots and the deceased calling for assistance. The man proceeded back to the pathway where he discovered his friend’s lifeless body.

“The deceased was in possession of his wallet and cash but his firearm was missing,” Balram said. He added that the suspects are unknown at this stage. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Ndwedwe police are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 39-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed at Mthembeni on June 21, 2023.

Ngcobo said that reports indicate that the victim was on his way home when he was murdered.

