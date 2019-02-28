Durban - A man sitting in a car was shot dead and his female companion wounded when a gunman opened fire on them in Glenwood on Wednesday night. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which took place in Glenwood Drive at around 6.45pm was unclear at this stage.

“The man was allegedly sitting behind the driver’s wheel inside his vehicle, which was parked outside a property in Glenwood Drive. He was chatting to the woman who was allegedly also sitting next to him inside the vehicle,” Mathios said.

“A suspect allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire on the man sitting in the vehicle, fatally wounding him, ” Mathios said.

“The woman jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the property screaming for help but the suspect then opened fire in her direction, critically wounding her.

Netcare 911 paramedics attended the scene of the crime and transported the injured woman to hospital in a critical but stable condition,” Mathios said.

“Paramedics declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this stage. Police are investigating the case,” Mathios said.

Mathios said at least shots were fired during the incident.

Mayville Police attended the scene of the crime.



Daily News