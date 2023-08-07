Man shot during a hijacking in Newlands West

Durban – A man was shot by suspects during a hijacking in Newlands West on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Newlands East are investigating cases of carjacking and attempted murder following an incident which happened along Newcentre Drive last Friday.
“It was reported that a man was seated inside a vehicle when he was approached by two suspects, one of them carrying a firearm. The two reportedly forced him out of the vehicle and allegedly shot him before driving off with the vehicle,” Netshiunda said.
“The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment and the vehicle was later found abandoned on Umvoti Road in KwaMashu.”
KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that KZN VIP responded to reports of a hijacking in progress.
Naidoo said that upon the arrival of response units, it was established that a white Renault Kwid (registration unconfirmed) dropped off two male suspects at the corner of Newcentre and Newlands West drives.
“The suspects walked towards the victim’s vehicle, a white Nissan Navara, and forcefully removed the victim from his vehicle and shot the victim before fleeing with the vehicle,” Naidoo said.
Meanwhile, according to fourth quarter crime statistics, there were 5 119 carjacking incidents reported in South Africa in the first three months of the year, of which 859 were in KZN.
uMlazi, Mariannhill, Ntuzuma, Inanda and Bhekithemba police stations were in the top 30 police stations where the most carjackings were reported in KZN.
WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.
Daily News