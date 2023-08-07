Man shot during a hijacking in Newlands West

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Newlands East are investigating cases of carjacking and attempted murder following an incident which happened along Newcentre Drive last Friday.

Durban – A man was shot by suspects during a hijacking in Newlands West on Friday.

“It was reported that a man was seated inside a vehicle when he was approached by two suspects, one of them carrying a firearm. The two reportedly forced him out of the vehicle and allegedly shot him before driving off with the vehicle,” Netshiunda said.

“The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment and the vehicle was later found abandoned on Umvoti Road in KwaMashu.”

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that KZN VIP responded to reports of a hijacking in progress.