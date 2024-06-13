Man shot during armed business robbery in Isipingo

Durban — Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and business robbery after an armed gang shot a businessman in the face during a robbery in Orient Hills, Isipingo, earlier this week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said it is alleged that three armed suspects reportedly entered a business premises on Tuesday, June 11, and took boxes of liquor and cigarettes.

“It is alleged that the shop owner and his employees were at the shop when three males entered and bought cigarettes. They pretended to be walking towards the exit and turned around. One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and took boxes of liquor and cigarettes,” Netshiunda said. “While fleeing the scene they allegedly opened fire, wounding the shop owner. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.” Netshiunda said Isipingo police are investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder.

Isipingo police are investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder after a gang of armed suspects robbed a business and shot the shop owner. Picture: PT Alarms PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said the PT Alarms Tactical Unit members responded swiftly to the scene of the robbery, where the community policing forum and Isipingo SAPS members were also present. He said it is alleged five armed suspects held up a store, taking cellphones and other items before making a getaway. “It is believed that they then exchanged gunfire with a store owner outside. The Indian male sustained a gunshot to his face. The suspects made a getaway in what was believed to be a black vehicle. The victim was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital,” Govindasamy said.