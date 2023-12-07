Man wanted in connection with the Port Shepstone taxi rank mass murder

Durban — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of being involved in the July 2023 mass shooting at a taxi rank in Port Shepstone. It is alleged that unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on the occupants. Four of the occupants died as a result of the shooting, whilst a further four were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. Another 49-year-old man who was a hawker later died in hospital after two months of the shooting.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the deceased victims were identified as Thulani Makhenke, 42, Vukile Dlamini, 35, Yonela Madebe, 32, Yanga Jaca, 27 and Vuyisile Langa, 49. Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit are appealing to the public concerning the whereabouts of the man who they believe they can help in solving a murder case that they are investigating. Picture: SAPS Gwala said that detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit are making an appeal to the members of the community for assistance concerning the whereabouts of the man in the picture. Gwala said the detectives believe that he can be of assistance in solving a murder case that they are investigating.

“The motive for the shooting is subject to a police investigation. Detectives are investigating five counts of murder and four of attempted murder,” Gwala said. She said they are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in locating the man in the picture to contact the investigating officer Lieutenant-Colonel Edward Shandu at 082 458 5570 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or report any leads via the MySAPS App. Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit are appealing to the public concerning the whereabouts of the man who they believe they can help in solving a murder case that they are investigating. Picture: SAPS At the time of the incident KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) spokesperson Chantell Botha said that when emergency services arrived, they found that multiple patients had been victims of a shooting.