Man who raped his niece and his girlfriend’s daughter handed two life sentences

Durban — A man who is an uncle to one girl and dated another girl’s mother, was sentenced to two life terms for raping the girls. The man, 43, was sentenced by the Ezakheni Regional Court to double life imprisonment for the rape of two minor girls in 2019, in the Ekuvukeni area near Ladysmith, said KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

She said the man was an uncle to one of the girls and was dating the second girl’s mother. Ramkisson-Kara said the girls were aged 7 and 8 at the time of the incident. She explained that on the day of the incident, the girls were playing together at one of their homes when the lights went off. The accused went to them and showed them pornographic videos on his phone. He then asked them to go to his girlfriend’s house where he raped them in front of each other. He then threatened them not to tell anyone what had happened.

Ramkisson-Kara added that after some time, one girl told her aunt, who then contacted the other girl’s family. The families opened a case at the police station and the accused handed himself in a few days later. Ramkisson-Kara said in the State’s case, prosecutor Cwayita Ngcongo led the evidence of the girls, the first report and the J88 forms outlining medical evidence. In their evidence, both girls told the court that they were afraid of the accused, and had trusted him as he was known to them.