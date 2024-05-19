Man who stabbed police sergeant to death sentenced to 25 years

Durban — A 34-year-old man has been imprisoned for the 2023 murder of a KwaZulu-Natal sergeant who was stabbed to death and his body found two days later. On Thursday, May 16, the Madadeni High Court convicted and sentenced Mduduzi Ndawonde to 25 years of direct imprisonment for the murder of Sergeant Sandile Mgabhi, aged 39.

Mgabhi, who was off-duty at the time of his murder, was sitting with his friends when a quarrel between him and his friend, Ndawonde took place on February 19, 2023. Ndawonde accused Mgabhi of stealing his licensed firearm. Ndawonde and his brother, Muziwezinsizwa Ndawonde, 43, forcefully took Sergeant Mgabhi to an unknown place. Mgabhi’s vehicle was found at the service station with blood stains. Two days later, Sergeant Mgabhi’s lifeless body was found with a stab wound on his chest. KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said a murder case was reported at Colenso police station and a case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

Mhlongo said days later Mduduzi and Muziwezinsizwa were arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping. “They appeared in court several times and Muziwezinsizwa opted to become a state witness. He was released from custody and placed under witness protection,” Mhlongo said. “The case was transferred to Madadeni High Court for trial and yesterday (Thursday) Mduduzi was sentenced to 25 years’ direct imprisonment for murder. He was further sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping and his sentence will run concurrently. The court also fined him R10 000 for the loss of a firearm and failure to report the lost firearm,” Mhlongo said.