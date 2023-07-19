Mandela Day: Corporate sector urged to assist struggling NPOs

Durban — The Daily News Milk Fund visited the non-profit organisation (NPO) Ramakrishna Mzamo Children’s Home in Verulam as part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations on Tuesday. The home cares for abandoned children who have cerebral palsy. The Daily News Milk Fund donated food, playing toys, kitchen dishes, milk and nappies.

The Daily News Milk fund and marketing team, together with FNB representatives spent their Mandela day with the children at the Ramakrishna Mzamo home. Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Lindiwe Chiluvane, the director of the home, shared her excitement and urged the corporate sector to regularly assist the struggling NPOs that are doing valuable work in communities. “We are very grateful to the Daily News Milk Fund for choosing to help us on this Mandela Day, which is a day that reminds us to always take care of our communities. This donation will greatly make a difference as we are struggling financially. The funding we receive buys items needed for children,” Chiluvane said. She said the main challenge they faced was finding the funds for operational costs such as salaries, electricity and water bills. She said most funders and companies no longer donated to NPOs.

“The government is assisting us, however its funding is not enough,” she said. Daily News editor Ayanda Mdluli spends time with some of the children at the Ramakrishna Mzamo home. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Baduduzile Ngindi, the project manager of the home, urged parents to visit NPOs such as this for educational purposes on how to love and take care of children with this condition. “We really appreciate the Daily News for what they did for our children and for choosing us. Although some of the children cannot understand what is really going on, you can see in their faces the excitement when they received gifts and visitors. It is amazing,” she said.

“I urge parents, especially in the black community, to accept and not neglect their children with this condition. They must treat them like other normal beings – they are not a curse, but a blessing,” Ngindi said. The Daily News Milk fund, the marketing team together with FNB representatives spent their Mandela Day at the Ramakrishna Mzamo home. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Daily News editor Ayanda Mdluli was part of the team that visited the children’s home. “The Daily News Milk Fund has been doing quite a lot of work with underprivileged communities and destitute children. As the Milk Fund and editor of the brand, it always gives me joy to see the good work that we are doing. I would also like to call upon all the other organisations, especially on a day such as Mandela Day, to celebrate the life of one of our greatest men to ever come from South Africa,” Mdluli said.

“I urge all other big organisations to continue doing great things in terms of providing and giving to the less fortunate. A special thanks to everyone who came through to make this day special, especially the Ramakrishna Mzamo Childrens Home for its amazing work,” he said. The home started operating in 2017. The head office is in Prince Mshiyeni. They assist children in KwaZulu-Natal from birth until the age of 18. After the children turn 18, they then talk to social workers to try to find a place for them to stay and be taken care of. FNB representatives Malcom Naidoo, Prega Govender, Poovan Pillay and Anal Moodlyhelped brings smiles to the faces of children at the Ramakrishna Mzamo home afterdonating groceries and other daily necessities as part of Mandela Day. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA)