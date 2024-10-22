Mangosuthu University of Technology postpones lecture in honour of Princess Sibuyiselwe Buthelezi

Durban — The Mangosuthu University of Technology has postponed a public lecture of its founder, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi in honour of the passing of his daughter Princess Sibuyiselwe Buthelezi. The lecture was scheduled to take place in the first week of November. The princess who was Inkosi Buthelezi’s last born from the late Irene Buthelezi died on Monday. Her brother Inkosi Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi said she died after being admitted to a Cape Town hospital, adding she had taken ill while in Cape Town to attend a sitting of Parliament.

Princess Buthelezi served as a Member of the National Assembly, representing the Inkatha Freedom Party. In a statement MUT, an uMlazi-based institution, stated that Buthelezi was her father’s source of joy who often spoke about her in glowing terms. “We too honour her memory and celebrate the joy she brought to those around her,” read the statement.

The MUT Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Nokuthula Sibiya said the Buthelezi family is a source of pride and honour for the institution, adding that the family is maintaining a close relationship with the university, even after the passing away of the university founder. Inkosi Buthelezi founded the university in 1979. “We say to the family, your pain is our pain,” said Sibiya. The princess of KwaPhindangene, was also a trustee of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation. Her role was to promote the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, multiparty democracy, transparency, accountability and the principle of subsidiarity in governance.

She became a member during the sixth term of Parliament and was amongst the contingent of newly sworn-in parliamentarians following the 2024 National and Provincial Elections. When she died, she served in the parliamentary oversight committees on human settlements and tourism. Before, she had served on committees on cooperative governance and traditional affairs and water and sanitation.