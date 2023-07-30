Manhunt on for suspects who shot and injured seven people in Durban business robbery

Durban — The police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and injured seven people in Durban’s CBD on Friday afternoon. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police were investigating a charge of business robbery and seven counts of attempted murder after seven people were shot by unknown suspects on Bertha Mkhize (Victoria) Street.

Netshiunda said police responded to reports of multiple shootings, and upon arrival seven people were found lying on the roadway with mild to moderate injuries. “Police have thus far established that two suspects entered a shop while two more suspects guarded the door. Inside the shop, the suspects allegedly robbed the teller of an undisclosed amount of money. Some of the suspects reportedly fled in a gateway vehicle, while others fled on foot. “Reports indicate that a security officer who was in the vicinity gave chase to the suspects who were fleeing on foot. One suspect allegedly fired shots at the security guard and injured him. Six more civilians were reported injured when the suspect fired shots randomly,” Netshiunda said.

Police are investigating a charge of business robbery and seven counts of attempted murder after seven people were shot at by unknown suspects on Bertha Mkhize Street in the Durban central business district. Picture: ALS Paramedics He said that the injured victims, two females and five men, including the security guard, were taken to hospital for immediate medical attention. “Various police disciplines have been deployed and a manhunt for the suspects has already begun,” Netshiunda said. Earlier, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that just after 3.30pm, ALS Paramedics received numerous calls of a multiple shooting incident in Durban. Immediately multiple ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched.

Jamieson said that on arrival together with SAPS, paramedics found total chaos. “Seven people had been shot in unknown circumstances and left lying on the roadway. Immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist with the mass casualty scene,” Jamieson said. “The patients suffered injuries from minor to moderate and were stabilised on scene by ALS Paramedics and Netcare 911 paramedics, before they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.”