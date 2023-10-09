Man’s body found with wounds near railway line in Isipingo

Durban — A man’s body with stab wounds was found near a railway line in Isipingo on Monday. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said a body with acid burns and dog bite wounds was discovered in Isipingo.

He said PT Alarms Response and the KwaZulu-Natal Medical Service responded to Sabjee Road in Isipingo where the body of an African man was discovered on the railway line on Monday morning. “The deceased was found partially dressed with head injuries in what appears to have been acid burns. The deceased also appeared to have sustained dog bite wounds. He was confirmed deceased by medics on the scene,” Govindasamy said. He said SAPS and the provincial ambulance service took over the investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Isipingo SAPS are investigating a case of murder after an unknown man’s body was found at Isipingo Rail near the railway line. “The victim sustained stab wounds on the body. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Gwala said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, sister publication “The Mercury” reported that Sindisiwe Ncanana, 28, who was reported missing two months ago, was found buried near a railway line in uMlazi.

Nokuthula Mathe, Ncanana’s sister, said her sister’s boyfriend phoned to ask where she was. “We told him that we last saw her a while back and she said she was going to see him and her phone has been off since then. When the boyfriend called we were shocked. We decided to go to the police and open a missing person case,” she said. “While we waited for a police response, we appealed for help on social media.”

She said they got a tip-off from social media that suggested Ncanana may have been harmed and that the area near the railway line should be searched. Mathe said that on Saturday, police went to the railway line and found her sister’s body. She pleaded with anyone who had information that could lead police to the perpetrator to come forward so justice could be served.

Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by uMlazi SAPS. "This comes after the body of a woman was found in a shallow grave at H Section in uMlazi. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," she said.