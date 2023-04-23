Man’s naked body washes up on beach in eThekwini

Durban – Investigations are expected to determine what could have led to the drowning of a man who washed up on a beach in the south of Durban. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Police in Isipingo have opened a case of inquest after the naked body of a man was found floating in the sea on Tiger Rocks, Isipingo Beach, on Friday afternoon.

“Investigations to determine what could have led to the drowning are under way,” Netshiunda said. Private security company PT Alarms said its tactical units and the Durban Metro Police Service were at Tiger Rocks where the body of a male was recovered on Friday. “No other information has been received,” PT Alarms said.

In January, not far from Isipingo Beach, a body was discovered washed up on Cuttings Beach. PT Alarms said a resident contacted the PT Alarms Tactical Unit for assistance after sighting what appeared to be a body on the shore while visiting the beach. The PT Ambulance Service and PT Tactical Units rushed to the scene where the body had washed up. All relevant authorities were contacted and were on the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a body of an unknown male believed to be in his thirties was recovered. She said that an inquest docket was opened at Isipingo SAPS for investigation. In December, the body of an unidentified man was found on Umdloti beach.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Durban North police had opened an inquest docket after the body of an unknown man was recovered at Umdloti on December 20. This happened days after a freak wave had washed several people out to sea. Three people died and 17 were injured in the incident. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.