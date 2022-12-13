Man’s remains strewn across Durban highway after vehicle-pedestrian collision

Durban — Police and various emergency services rushed to a Durban highway following reports of a pedestrian-vehicle collision which left the pedestrian’s remains strewn across the highway. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that at approximately 11.30am, their paramedics responded to the scene of a collision involving a light delivery vehicle and a pedestrian on the M25 KwaMashu highway.

“On arrival, the on-scene crew were met with carnage as the deceased remains of an adult male lay strewn across the road. “Due to the high impact of the collision the victim's left leg was amputated and found lying on the northbound carriageway, while his body was located on the southern side. “The occupants of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries,” he said.

Van Reenen said that the man was declared dead on arrival of paramedics and the scene was handed over to the police. The unidentified male was located across two lanes and the centre median a short distance away while a Ford Ranger bakkie was stationary several metres from the scene. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) also responded to the scene after several contacted them after they noticed a dismembered limb lying on the M25 between KwaMashu and Avoca Hills. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said that the unidentified male was located across two lanes and the centre median a short distance away while a Ford Ranger bakkie was stationary several metres from the scene.

“According to the driver of the bakkie, the deceased suddenly stepped into traffic when he was run over. “The occupants of the vehicle which included a three-year-old child were not injured,” he said. Police have been approached for comment.

