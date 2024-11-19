Marshall Dlamini poised to retain EFF secretary-general role ahead of upcoming elective conference

Durban — As the EFF gears up for its much-anticipated People’s Assembly (elective conference) next month, the spotlight is on Marshall Dlamini, the party’s secretary-general, who is tipped to retain his position. Hailing from Port Shepstone, Dlamini’s rise within the ranks has been nothing short of meteoric, positioning him as the second-most influential figure in the party after leader Julius Malema.

The party has suffered an exodus of members to the Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). With the EFF set to elect new leadership, Dlamini is widely expected to retain his influential position as party insiders voice unwavering support for his continued leadership. An EFF leader from KwaZulu-Natal who did not want to be named declared: “Dlamini will retain his position in the party, come rain or shine. He has done a lot for the EFF and we will fight to ensure his re-election as secretary-general.”

The leader added: “What Malema wants is what he gets. Dlamini is a compelling figure in the party because he has the blessings of party leader Malema. As long as Malema is in the party, Dlamini is safe.” The EFF has been grappling with the defections of party leaders. Khumbulani Langa and Gugu Mtshali dumped the party to join the MKP. Others who have switched allegiances include former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who is now the secretary-general of the MKP, and former national chairperson Dali Mpofu.

Malema is set to be re-elected unopposed at the party’s elective conference. He has expressed disappointment at what he perceives as an infiltration of the party by “foreign elements” to its founding values. Langa, having been part of the EFF since its establishment in 2013, rose through the ranks to hold significant leadership positions, including regional co-ordinator in eThekwini and PR councillor from 2016 to 2021. His recent resignation highlighted a trend for the EFF, which has seen its representation in the KZN legislature diminish from eight seats in 2019 to just two after the May elections.

Shivambu’s exit was seen as a devastating blow for the party, particularly as it heads into the local government elections scheduled for 2026. Another high-profile resignation was that of former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who also joined the MKP. Dlamini’s journey has not been without controversy. In 2019, he found himself embroiled in a violent altercation with a police officer in Parliament.

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court subsequently slapped him with a fine of R6000 or a three-month jail term. This incident has undoubtedly cast a shadow over his political career. Yet, the party remains resolute in its backing of Dlamini, describing recent legal challenges as part of a “predetermined agenda” against him. In September, a court sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years pending appeal. Despite the ongoing legal issues, Dlamini continues to maintain a business profile, steering clear of public comments during this tumultuous period. Efforts to reach him for an interview yielded no response, as calls went to voicemail and messages remained unanswered.

As the leadership landscape within the EFF prepares for a shift, the stakes are high, and the outcome may well define the party's direction going forward in South African politics. With supporters rallying behind Dlamini's leadership, the next few months will be crucial in determining not only his fate but the future stability of the party itself.