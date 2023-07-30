Mastermind behind the killing of ANC councillor is yet to be found

Durban — The State said it has not found the mastermind behind the killing of ANC councillor in eThekwini, Minenhle Mkhize who was gunned down at Cliffdale in his home last year. Currently, there is one accused in this case Mxolisi Gcabashe, from KwaNyuswa. He is accused of theft, unlawful possession of firearms, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit murder, murder and unlawful possession of a semi-automatic firearm.

When the State prosecutor advocate Elvis Gcweka made his address at the Durban High court, the acting judge Sanele Hlatshwayo said: “I see that the State is concluding its case but this court has not heard why was Mkhize killed and who is the mastermind behind his killing.” Gcweka replied by saying there were investigations done to see who is behind the killing and what the motive was. “We used cell phone records to see who had made direct calls to the accused; however, the numbers were not registered on rica. The records did not provide much information,” explained Gcweka.

Furthermore, he said in such cases of political killings it is often a challenge to find the masterminds who hire the hitmen. “It becomes easier to get the mastermind and the motive if one of the people involved in the conspiracy becomes a state witness and say who were involved,” said Gcweka. However, he emphasised that investigations were still ongoing and that they would conclude this case since they have evidence which puts Gcabashe in the crime scene and the cartridges found in his home match the ones that killed Mkhize.