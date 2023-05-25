Maths programme to help caregivers and pupils

Durban — An award-winning Mathematics teacher who has earned himself a nickname by “Maths-Son” has come up with a campaign named “iPlug Yes’kolo, U learn, I learn” and aims to help caregivers and pupils get ahead of that troublesome maths homework. The Pongola-born Sandile Mathebula has partnered with Nestle Nespray in this campaign that will provide step-by-step solutions focused on Maths concepts taught in the mainstream curriculum for Grades four to seven.

Speaking to the Daily News, Mathebula - who is a teacher at Siphumelele High School in rural Mzingazi outside Richards Bay - said he is very excited about this campaign as it has always been his dream to see pupils improving in maths and science, the subjects often regarded as the hardest in high school. “My love for the subject was sparked while I was still a pupil. I was helping pupils after I completed matric and in 2018 I joined an organisation that helps to simplify both subjects for them to understand better. Then I enrolled for a teaching qualification to advance my knowledge,” he said. His dedication to hard work and passion for maths have earned him multiple awards, including Best Maths Teacher at the 2022 Global Teachers Awards in India and recently, Best Teacher in the mathematics category at the 2023 Global Teachers Award in Dubai.

Commenting on his recent award, he said he did not expect to win as he was competing against other countries. “It was very scary, but I believe my work is what made me come out on top. For me, teaching is not about getting awards but about changing the lives of pupils and making an impact everywhere I go.” The concepts of the campaign include whole numbers in multiplication and division for Grades four and five, common fractions for Grade six, and Integers numbers for Grade seven.

Taku Mupfurutsa, Business Executive Officer, Dairy at Nestle East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) said that in-depth research in the education sector has, over the years, highlighted critical gaps in maths education support, such as varying socio-economic backgrounds, quality of education and access to resources. “This campaign seeks to bridge these gaps and provide support to learners and caregivers. Each lesson is 90 seconds or less, making the video easy to watch and re-watch until the concept is mastered, making after-school homework a more manageable task.” said Mupfurutsa. The videos can be accessed on the NESTLÉ Nespray website at www.nespray.co.za.