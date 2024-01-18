Matric candidates can apply for script re-marking

More than 890 000 full-time and part-time candidates sat for the matric exams administered by the department at the back end of 2023.

According to the department, candidates are charged R120 for remarking and R29 for those who want to re-check. The cost to view scripts is R234 after a re-mark or re-check of results for manual applications and online applications before February 2.

The department stated that candidates can register at schools and district offices in the province or online. Results of remarking will be released from March 15, 2024, and will be available at the school or exam centre where the candidate sat for their 2023 examinations.

The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, is expected to announce the results of the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations at 6pm tonight.