Matric candidates can apply for script re-marking

Durban — The Department of Education advises 2023 National Senior Certificate candidates to apply for re-marking of examinations.
More than 890 000 full-time and part-time candidates sat for the matric exams administered by the department at the back end of 2023.
According to the department, candidates are charged R120 for remarking and R29 for those who want to re-check. The cost to view scripts is R234 after a re-mark or re-check of results for manual applications and online applications before February 2.
The department stated that candidates can register at schools and district offices in the province or online. Results of remarking will be released from March 15, 2024, and will be available at the school or exam centre where the candidate sat for their 2023 examinations.
The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, is expected to announce the results of the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations at 6pm tonight.
While the results will be released to candidates on Friday.
On Monday, the national education quality assurance body Umalusi, chairperson Professor Yunus Ballim approved the release of the 2023 NSC examinations.
One of the concerning issues raised by Umalusi, included poor quality of examination papers and 927 cases of grade 12 pupils who were caught cheating during the examination in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi also mentioned investigations on irregularities which include fake certificate fraudsters are under way.
In December, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Mbali Frazer condemned the alleged act of examination irregularity by a private candidate writing at Phendukani Full Service School in Newcastle. Frazer declared that the department had plans in place to prevent exam paper leaks and cheating.
