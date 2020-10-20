Matric exams off to smooth start in KZN as 146 250 write first paper

Durban - THE National Senior Certificate exams got off to a smooth start yesterday as the matric class of 2020 sat down for the life orientation paper, the provincial Department of Education said.

Despite the challenges that came with the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, which saw pupils spending more time away from the classroom, the department said it was ready to host the exams.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi appealed to parents, guardians and communities to rally behind the matric class of 2020.

Mahlambi said in KwaZulu-Natal, 146 250 candidates wrote life orientation, 319 were part-time candidates and 145 878 were full-time candidates.

He said the paper was delivered on time and safely to the nodal points for schools to collect in time for the two-hour exam. He added that no glitches were reported in any parts of the province.