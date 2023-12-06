Matric paper marking to begin soon in KZN – Education Department

Durban – The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal will start marking matric papers soon and has urged markers to be thorough while marking. This was according to the department, which said that it is ready for the marking of the 2023 National Senior Certificate exams.

The department said that there are 32 marking centres in KZN and a total of 8 738 personnel involved in the marking process, which is made up of 6 926 markers, 1 381 senior markers, 277 deputy chief markers, 67 chief markers and 87 moderators. The training of marking personnel will begin on December 6 and conclude on December 9. “We want to encourage markers to take this process of marking with all the seriousness and diligence it deserves. We urge them to deal with each and every script with the understanding that they are dealing with the learner’s future, hence we impress upon them to be very thorough while marking the learner’s scripts,” said KZN Education Department MEC Mbali Frazer.

The department said that the marking process will begin on December 9 and conclude on December 20. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said there had been no leaks of the exam papers and everything had gone well. Motshekga said the department had done all it could to ensure the final matric exams went smoothly.

“At all times we aim to conduct our exams error-free and uphold the integrity of our certificate. We did all we could possibly do to support the children,” Motshekga said. The exams started on October 30 with more than 717 377 full-time candidates and 181 143 part-time candidates in the public education system registered to write the final exams across 6 898 centres nationwide. The exams will finish on Wednesday (today). WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.