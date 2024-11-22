Matric pupils celebrate exam completion amid growing concerns over results publication

Durban — As many matric students across South Africa breathe a sigh of relief on completing their Geography Paper Two for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on Thursday, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the release of their results. The Information Regulator’s recent directive to halt the publication of results has sparked an outcry among students, parents, and educational stakeholders who are demanding immediate resolution from the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube.

While students await the outcome of these legal developments, the urgency to set a clear path for accessing matric results has never been more critical. With a generation's educational futures hanging in the balance, many are hoping for a resolution that prioritises transparency and accessibility in the face of legal complexities. Amahle Mokoqama, a hopeful matriculant from Nilgiri Secondary in Nagina, shared her relief, stating that the final Geography paper two exam paper was good. “I would encourage someone in Grade 11 to take time to study thoroughly and focus mainly on their studies as Matric needs one to be ready as soon as the year begins,” she stated.

She also emphasised the importance of preparation for future students. Mfanafuthi Mhlongo, who found the last paper Geography paper two manageable. | Phindile Nqumako Her sentiments reflect the sentiments of many hopefuls, including Mfanafuthi Mhlongo, from Nilgiri Secondary in Nagina, who found the last paper manageable. With a provisional acceptance to the University of Johannesburg to study Dramatic Arts next year, he expressed readiness for the next chapter in his education.

“There were only a couple of difficult questions,” he said. The final exam date is on Thursday next week, November 28. However, the path to celebrating academic achievements is being obstructed by the recent intervention from the Information Regulator.