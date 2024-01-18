Durban — KwaZulu-Natal ranked second in the number of candidates who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) 2023 exams – with 2 285 candidates (15.05%) out of 15 180. The IEB attained an overall pass rate of 98.46% in the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, a 0.04% increase from 2022.

With this pass, candidates are able to pursue their studies across all levels – degree, diploma or higher certificate. The IEB revealed that 15 180 candidates, consisting of 13 967 full-time and 1 213 part-time candidates, wrote the exams towards the end of 2023 at 275 exam centres. And 2023 marked a total increase of 1 655 candidates – 1387 more full-time (from 12 580 to 13 967) and 268 part-time (from 945 to 1 213). The IEB congratulated the NSC class of 2023, their teachers, parents, guardians and all those who supported these learners in their studies. The IEB said in a statement: “Despite any challenges that the class of 2023 may have faced, their performance attests to the fact that diligence, persistence and perseverance form the key ingredients for achieving success. To those who have not succeeded, do not despair.”

IEB chief executive Confidence Dikgole said the “impressive performance” of the class of 2023 amid these challenges reflected the dedication and tenacity of both learners and the entire teaching community. “There are many educational routes – not all of them necessarily need to lead to a university degree – that release their talents and their enthusiasm to be the very best they can be in a field that has captivated their interest. “We need to remove this pass-rate obsessed lens of competition, so we – and they – can start to see the success of their achievement with different eyes,” Dikgole said.

The 2023 IEB NSC examinations were quality assured by Umalusi, the quality assurance council for general and further education and training. The executive head of Reddam House Umhlanga, Adam Rogers, praised the class of 2023 and their achievements. They achieved 280 subject distinctions. He also praised 36 candidates who achieved A aggregates. “We achieved a 100% pass rate for the seventh consecutive year (every year that we have had matric students) and a 99% Bachelor’s degree pass. One pupil achieved a diploma pass,” Rogers said.

“Some of our students who obtained a Bachelor’s degree pass had to overcome considerable barriers. These results are all the more impressive considering the impact of Covid-19 on their education in the early part of their college journey. “However, pivoting to new online teaching and learning strategies, and the determination to find other creative solutions to the challenges in their way, has ultimately led to these impressive matric results,” Rogers said. Durban Girls College ex-pupil Julia Snedden was among KZN’s “commendable achievers” – awarded to those who achieved within the top 5% in five subjects and achieved a rating level of 7 in life orientation.

Durban Girls College ex-pupil Julia Snedden was amongst KZN’s “commendable achievers” - awarded to those who achieved within the top 5% in 5 Subjects and achieved a rating level of 7 in Life Orientation. Picture: Supplied She said: “The only expectation I really have is that the hard work and dedication I put into my academics will pay off as I’ve tried my best. I’m hoping I will be pleasantly surprised by my results as there were some challenging papers.” Her message to the class of 2024 was that although matric was important, matriculants shouldn't be consumed by academics alone. She advised that they have fun with friends, enjoy extracurricular activities and make awesome memories as you only get to live matric once. Snedden plans to study a BEng Mechatronic engineering at Stellenbosch University.

Kearsney College’s top performers were Nthato Sifumba with 8 As, and Anesu Chimusoro, Liam Jansen Van Rensburg and Fritz Rheeder with 7 As. JSE-listed independent education provider Curro Holdings’ CEO, Cobus Loubser, congratulated all learners and staff on another year of academic excellence. Curro had 2 296 matriculants who wrote the 2023 IEB matric exams.