Matriculants of Al-Falaah College advise Class of 2024

Durban — The matric Class of 2023 from Al-Falaah College did exceptionally well. Daily News caught up with their pupils to find out what challenges they faced and what their future prospects were.

Hanaa Khan Ullah said matric presented a multitude of challenges for her from academic pressure and rigorous exam preparations to the transitional phase into adulthood and load shedding. Load shedding was a major challenge, which disrupted her study schedules and resulted in the loss of valuable study time. “To keep myself focused and diligent was difficult at first but once I realised that this is what I had worked for for the past 12 years of my life it gave me the strength to keep on moving,” she said.

She said that she had received several preliminary offers from a few universities, but her passion lay in medicine. “I hope to be successful in whichever path I take and most importantly help people. My advice for others is to work consistently hard from the beginning of the year and ensure you manage your time effectively. “Work through as many past exam papers as you can. Also, make use of the internet if you are finding something difficult – there are many YouTube videos to assist you. Don’t forget to take regular breaks – overworking can lead to you performing poorly,” Hanna said.

Aboobakr Joosab, 17, was relieved to be finally done with matric. “I thank God for giving me the opportunity and strength to get through this year,” he said. Aboobakr said that he plans to study chemical engineering this year and begin his journey in giving back to the community through community service programmes.

His advice for next year’s matric class is to work hard, stay dedicated and place their trust in God and hope for the best. Hannah Bhamjee, 18, said that she planned to study medicine this year. “The expectation to perform well and meet the expectations of my parents and teachers became overwhelming. My parents had given me every tool required to succeed and I did not want to disappoint them,“ she said.

Hannah advised the matric class of 2025 to work hard in earlier grades because a strong foundation in all subjects makes matric a breeze. Eman Rana, 17, said that she wanted to pursue a career in accounting. Her hobbies are baking and Formula One. “I hope to pursue a career in BComm Accounting,” she said.

Ammaarah Essop Sarang, 18, said that one of the challenges she faced was academic pressure to maintain the same level of excellence throughout her high school career. Ammaarah’s advice to the class of 2024 was: “Pay attention in class. Most of your learning starts from paying attention in class. The least you can do is give the lesson your undivided attention.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.