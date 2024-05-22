MEC Frazer opens special needs school

Durban — It was cheers and ululations as KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Mbali Frazer officially opened the Tongaat Special School on Tuesday. Speaking to the parents, teachers and education department heads, she said that she was thrilled to open a school of this magnitude.

“We are thrilled to be gathered here to officially open this huge school that was built by the ANC that cost R187 million,” Frazer said. She said that the school, which has 265 pupils enrolled, will be a beacon of light for the community and especially for children that have special needs. “Since the beginning of democracy after the first democratic elections, the ANC government started a campaign to change the education system so that it is inclusive of everyone in South Africa,” she said.

Frazer said that it is an undeniable truth that education is the pillar and foundation of the success of a nation. That is why the ANC went into Parliament in 1994 and put education as one of its priorities among other rights. One parent from the school Nonhlanhla Makhathini from KwaMaphumulo said that she was happy with the service from the school. “I am grateful that the school has been upgraded this way because it used to be smaller. My child is autistic and he has been attending this school for four years. This school has helped me a lot,” she said.

Principal Thembi Ngcobo said that teachers and parents were delighted that the government has played a vital role in upgrading the school. “When I look back at how the school was, I am filled with joy because we are now a bigger and better school. We are happy to have reached this level today,” she said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.