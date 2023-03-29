MEC Khoza condemns brutal killings of women and children in KZN

Durban — KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned the brutal killings of women and children that are rife in the province. Khoza said she believed the families of the victims of violent crimes would be able to heal once the perpetrators were arrested and justice was served.

She was speaking on Tuesday in uMlazi during a visit to the family of slain Luyanda Cele, who worked as an intern at the eThekwini Municipality’s Occupational Health and Safety Unit. She said her killing was a tragic incident that would never be forgotten. Cele’s mutilated body was found in South Beach near the Metro Lodge after she had been reported missing. Khoza said if the killers were not found the lives of the family were in danger because the killer might strike again. Khoza said social workers would be providing psychosocial support to the family after the funeral, which would take place on Friday.

She commended the uMlazi community for supporting the family: “When the community supports each other like this, the criminals will not have a chance,” she said. She appealed to anyone with information to come forward. Khoza said it was painful that the family would have to bury their daughter with her body missing some of its parts. “The family had so much faith and hopes for their child. This family said their daughter was responsible, because she was always home and told them of her whereabouts,” she said.

Khoza advised young people to inform their families of their whereabouts as it was easy for the Cele family to realise something was wrong when their daughter did not come home. Khoza added that no one in their sober mind would commit such brutal actions. “This has drugs involved because no one in their sober mind would do something like this. Shockingly, there are people out there who sit and plan such things. This is violence.”

She encouraged communities to have street committees that could see things and ask questions if they saw people not known in the area. “Women have marched countless times but it would take men to say ‘this is not happening under our watch’,” said Khoza. Khumbulani Cele, a ward councillor, said he first heard about the incident on social media.

“I saw this and it was heartbreaking. I was sympathetic, not knowing that this happened to our child in this community,” he said. Khumbulani said it was concerning that such incidents were becoming a norm in the city. “Women are being killed on different occasions at eThekwini. Not so long ago a famous musician was killed,” he said.

Khoza also expressed her sadness that the family of a 7-year-old boy, Philasande Shange, whose body parts were discovered on different occasions, had not been able to bury him. She said the family deserved to get closure. “I just wonder if they cut the little boy when he was still breathing or not. The people who did this have no conscience. The people who should be loving and protecting children are the ones who are hurting them,” she said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.