MEC says educating girls is crucial in SA’s economy

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says investing in girls' education is crucial and has a number of social and economic benefits. Educated women tend to have better health outcomes, Simelane said at the African Women in Leadership International Conference in Tanzania. She was standing in for premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

She said investing in girls' education tends to have better health outcomes, as they take longer to get married and have fewer children. “They contribute to their families and communities’ well-being. Moreover, educated women are also more likely to engage in decision-making processes and participate in the workforce, helping to drive economic growth,” said Simelane. Talking about unequal pay between men and women, Simelane said the Banyana Banyana strike was an important reminder of rampant inequality between men and women

“There are still a number of disparities when it comes to remuneration between men and women. Even in a country that is regarded as developed and progressive as South Africa, these disparities still persist across the job market. “In fact, as we speak, players from our national soccer team have been boycotting a pre-World Cup match, partly due to the lower pay that they are receiving, when compared with their male counterparts.” The Banyana Banyana squad did not represent the nation against Botswana in their final World Cup warm-up match at the Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni, due to disagreements between them and the SA Football Association (SAFA) regarding player payments.

Furthermore, Simelane said they are working hard to achieve Generation Equality, to advance women's health, promote their education and to deliver homes, water, sanitation, and electricity to needy women. "Working side by side with all the women in my country South Africa, we will continue to fight to eradicate the triple oppression that characterised black women during the era of apartheid-colonialism, which was oppression on the basis of race, class and gender," she said.