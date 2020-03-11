MEC to meet with Spanish La Liga team about World Football Summit amid Covid-19 fears

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism And Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube will this week meet with a delegation from the Spanish Football's La Liga about the World Football Summit which is due to be held next week at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. The announcement was made on Wednesday at a media briefing by provincial premier, Sihle Zikalala, at a meeting of the KZN Provincial Aids Council. Zikalala spoke about the steps that local government was taking to keep the virus in check. He said local government was taking its cue from the national government but also taking their own initiatives. According to Zikalala, Dube-Ncube will be talking to La Liga about the Football Summit which was expected to bring some of the world's football administrators. La Liga has decided to play its games behind closed doors due to the virus.

"We will also be visiting border posts in a bid to tighten security at border posts," Zikalala said.





The briefing comes as the country it working on limiting the number of new infections.

Zikalala said the number of confirmed cases in KZN was at seven while six new cases were confirmed earlier on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 13.

From the six new Covid-19 patients, four are based in Gauteng, while one each were from the KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces.

Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said a ll the patients have now been advised.

"Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment. Some of these patients are already in hospital while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic are in self quarantine. Contact tracing has also started for all these cases. It is also noteworthy that to date, 642 tests have been conducted. More information relating to these cases will be communicated," Mkhize said.