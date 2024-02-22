Medic’s harrowing tales of Israeli oppression in Palestine

Durban — Palestinian medic Dr Basel Abuwarda has told personal stories of life in Palestine, including about losing his parents in the war between Hamas and Israel. Abuwarda is on his #PalestineLeads tour in South Africa, where he aims to showcase the dignity and courage of the Palestinian people. Abuwarda shared his story of Palestinian faith and resilience.

Johannesburg-based humanitarian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) the Salaam Foundation and Colours of Hope hosted Abuwarda at the NMJ Hall in Overport. Abuwarda’s visit to SA is also a way of strengthening the bonds between South Africans who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Abuwarda is a well-respected surgeon currently practising medicine in Germany.

Dr Basel Abuwarda at the NMJ Hall in Overport on Tuesday. Picture Zainul Dawood On October 7, 2023, a missile struck the home of his parents Ziad and Safinaz Abuwarda, killing them. A day before the strike, Abuwarda called his father, who informed him that the family had decided to split up. “I called my father, and he told me something strange. He said if a bomb fell on the building, the entire family must not die at once. My brother refused to leave and stayed behind. He was injured but is alive. Nothing is worse than losing your parents,“ Abuwarda said.

He said he was not able to say goodbye or tell them how much he loved them. Soon after the fighting began, he said, he tried to cross the Rafah Border to visit his family but was unable to do so. “I stayed on the border for two weeks. I feel helpless not being able to stand with my family. “I am not sure where my parents and family members are buried. I consider my parents to be the lucky ones. They were buried.

“Others are buried under rubble, in mass graves or left to decompose on the streets,” Abuwarda said. A fundraising auction was held where a painting, a set of crocheted roses, a T-shirt with an Arabic inscription and autographed by Dr Basel Abuwarda along with a quilt were sold to raise funds for Palestine. Picture: Zainul Dawood In 2014, Abuwarda worked alongside Dr Mads Gilbert at the Shifa Hospital where he treated war casualties. During a ceasefire in August 2015, he decided to form the Save Gaza Project. The project helped rebuild the Shams al Amal School for the physically challenged in the Gaza Strip. Abuwarda is also a winner of the prestigious 2016 United Nations Volunteering Award.

He realised what path he wanted to take in life following several bombings in Palestine, in 2002. “I witnessed first hand the atrocities of war – dead bodies everywhere and people seeking medical attention. This prompted me to get into medical school in 2007. This was when the siege began and still continues today,” he said. A fundraising auction was held where a T-shirt with an Arabic inscription and autographed by Dr Basel Abuwarda sold for R5 000. Picture: Zainul Dawood Restrictions in people's movements, he said, led to underground tunnels being built to Egypt for the purpose of bringing in food and medical supplies.

“In 2008, white phosphorus munitions left people with indescribable burn wounds. People were dying in agony. We gave them gauze to bite on because they were in severe pain. A woman died of shock after she underwent a Caesarean birth without anaesthesia. A decision had to be made. We took a risk,” he said. The price of a 25kg bag of flour to make bread cost approximately R100000, he said. “People eat animal food and other food not fit for consumption. I called my sister three weeks ago only to hear children crying in the background. “The answer I received was shocking. They were crying because they were starving and had not eaten for three days,” Abuwarda said.

A total of R32 000 was raised at an auction where a painting; a set of crocheted roses; a T-shirt with an Arabic inscription, autographed by Dr Basel Abuwarda and a 24ct dinar gold coin, sponsored by Randaree Jewellers, were auctioned. Azhar Vadi, co-founder of Salaamedia, urged South Africans to support the cause to get aid to Palestinians. A fundraising auction was held where a set of crocheted roses sold for R2 000. Picture Zainul Dawood