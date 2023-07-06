Men urged to protect women and children

Durban — Acting KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Mbali Frazer has urged men to take responsibility in protecting women and children in their households and within the communities where they live. Frazer said that through active participation in their children's lives, practising respect and equality in their relationships and embracing their responsibilities as role models, men can significantly contribute to the emotional, psychological and physical well-being of their families.

Frazer said that as Men’s Month begins in July, the KZN Department of Social Development recognise the vital role men play in society, and called upon them to assume responsibility for safeguarding the well-being of women and children. “With a focus on building successful communities from the core unit of society, which is the family, we aim to emphasise the significance of men’s contributions and encourage their active engagement in promoting a safer and more equal society. “The Men’s Month serves as a time of reflection, acknowledging the diverse strengths and potential that men bring to families, communities and the nation as a whole.

“This month, men are also expected to play a leading role in ensuring they develop strategies to squeeze occurrences of gender-based violence in society. “We appreciate the positive impact men have in shaping the lives of those around them, and encourage their continued involvement in nurturing healthy relationships, personal growth and societal development,” said Frazer. She emphasised that strong families form the foundation of prosperous communities, and highlighted the pivotal role men play as fathers, husbands, brothers and sons in creating and nurturing empowering environments within their households.

“Furthermore, men’s leadership extends beyond the confines of their homes, as they possess the skills, knowledge and influence to drive positive change within the broader community,” Frazer added. She stressed that the month of July presented an opportunity to call upon men to embrace their leadership roles with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment. The department encouraged men to foster open communication, empathy and respect within their families, and actively participate in raising their children to become caring, compassionate and responsible individuals.

She also urged men to engage in activities that promote gender equality and challenge harmful stereotypes. “By championing the empowerment of women and advocating for a culture of respect, consent and gender equity, men can help create a society that values and supports the rights and aspirations of all its members,” said Frazer. She further emphasised the importance of men being mentors, educators, entrepreneurs and or volunteers, making a profound impact on the lives of others in society.

“This month, we are actively engaging with community organisations, supporting initiatives that promote gender equality, and advocating for the rights and well-being of all individuals. “Men must create a safe environment for women and children in all corners of our province. We call upon men to distance themselves from abusers and those who believe in dominance over women.” Frazer said the social development department will also be hosting a Boys’ Assembly from July 9-12, to prepare boys to be men and help them to understand their rights.

“We envision inclusive and thriving communities across our province," she concluded. Ayanda Msweli Foundation spokesperson Sphume Mathe said that the role men play within society is very important. “As the Ayanda Msweli Foundation, our plea to every South African is this: where there is a gap, stand in that gap in whatever capacity.