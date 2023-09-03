Mental observation for man charged with rape and murder of teen

Durban — A man charged with the 2020 murder and rape of a Folweni teenage girl has been sent for mental observation at Fort Napier Psychiatric Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. Samkelo Victus Dube, 29, who is charged with rape, murder, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, appeared in the Durban High Court on Wednesday where the matter was on roll for the accused’s admission to Fort Napier.

It is alleged that on October 5, 2020, in Folweni, south of Durban, Dube raped Sibahle Faith Biyela, 17, and under circumstances in which grievous bodily harm was inflicted on the victim. He allegedly stabbed her with a screwdriver after having raped her. Dube is also alleged to have assaulted Thandiwe Princess Shange by stabbing her with a screwdriver with the intent to cause her grievous bodily harm. It is alleged that Sibahle, Shange and Dube were friends, and Dube was well known to the two. The State alleges that on the evening of Sunday October 4 Sibahle, Shange and Dube were socialising at Dube’s residence where he allegedly made repeated sexual advances towards Sibahle, who rejected them.

“The deceased and Shange left the accused’s place just after midnight on Monday, October 5, 202. As they were walking home, the accused ran up to them, accusing the deceased of having stolen his cellphone. An argument ensued between the accused and Shange. He began assaulting Shange and stabbed her in the forehead with a screwdriver.” Following this Sibahle ran away and Dube is alleged to have chased her and caught her, taking her back to his place. “The deceased ran away and was chased by the accused. At some point the accused caught the deceased and took her back to his residence where he pushed a towel into her mouth, assaulted, stabbed, and raped her,” alleges the State.

In court on Wednesday the State sought an order to have him admitted to Fort Napier, after a previous one made in May had lapsed. He had arrived at Fort Napier in May but his admission was rejected as it was found that he had an abscess and needed surgery and to be put on antibiotics. Dube’s Legal Aid attorney Musa Chiliza said that Dube’s previous attorney during consultation was unable to get clear instructions from the accused, leading to the opinion that he might require mental observation. Chiliza said that at the time family, who were in court that day, had said that at some point the accused had suffered an injury to his head, which they suspected caused his mental deterioration.

“The injury was prior to the incident of the case, they confirmed that his talking didn't make sense. I tried to speak to him today to get him to remember when he consulted with the previous attorney. He could only say he did speak with the lawyer and that he wanted to go home with the lawyer. I believe that even if I spend more time with him it won't help in getting clear instructions,” said Chiliza. Judge Carol Sibiya granted the order for Dube to undergo 30 days' mental observation at Fort Napier. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.