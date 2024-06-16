Merebank to celebrate Youth Month with skills boot camp

Durban — To mark the end of Youth Month, the Merewest Community Foundation (MCF) will host a 4-day youth boot camp in Merebank south of Durban. The local foundation has teamed up with a Switzerland-based Zurich Social Equity Programme to host a youth boot camp between July 1 and 4 at Ganges High School in Merebank.

Unpacking the programme, MCF youth league leader, Dimple Deonath, who was born on June 16, said the programme is for 16-35 year olds. The transformative course will teach the young people leadership skills on how to work in a team, business ethics, project management, entrepreneurship skills, holistic development skills, emotional intelligence, financial health, CV writing, interview skills, goal setting, communication skills as well as success skills, she said. The youth will also be encouraged to identify challenges within the community and find solutions. Deonath said attendees would be kept on a database for future job opportunities and would be issued with certificates.

“We urge the youth to contact us immediately to secure the places because we have limited spaces. “The camp would be very informative and educational since we are partnering with an international foundation whose programmes are being reviewed by Harvard University. It’s open to all races, particularly those who were previously disadvantaged,” said Deonath. The foundation, established four years ago, has been active in Merebank and has organised a lot of activities to uplift the community, especially during Covid-19. Its vision includes crime-fighting, tackling unemployment, addressing social issues, and improving health care for the elderly and other vulnerable groups. The foundation is also dedicated to combating women and child abuse and poverty eradication.

Last year, the foundation held an emergency evacuation workshop in case there was a fire. On Sunday, youth and political parties across the country will be celebrating Youth Day. This year’s June 16 will be the 48th year since the Soweto uprising in 1976, when high school pupils around Soweto, angered by the apartheid’s government intention to make Afrikaans a medium of instruction, revolted against the government. Deonath can be contacted at 081 339 9290 or 084 580 8474