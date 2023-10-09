Metro police officers injured after minibus taxi crashes into their bakkie

Durban — Two Durban Metro Police Service officers were taken to hospital after a minibus taxi crashed into their bakkie while they were at an accident scene on Saturday. Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said freeway officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision that occurred on the N2 between two vehicles and a truck on Saturday.

“Whilst the scene was being cleared, a minibus collided with a police bakkie,” Zungu said. “The driver was entrapped and upon being freed, he refused medical treatment. “Two police officers were injured and taken to Umhlanga Hospital.”

A minibus taxi crashed into a Durban Metro Police Service bakkie, injuring two officers on the N2 over the weekend. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said metro police officers were almost killed following a serious crash on the N2 north, after KwaMashu, on Saturday evening. “KZN VIP medics were dispatched to the scene of the crash. Upon arrival of medics, two metro police officers had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised before being rushed rapidly to hospital,” Naidoo said. He said reports from the scene indicated that a vehicle had broken down and metro police had been assisting the occupants when a Toyota Quantum veered into the back of the metro police vehicle.

“The driver of the Toyota Quantum was entrapped and had to be removed with the aid of the fire department whilst he was being stabilised by another emergency service provider,” Naidoo said. He said all injured patients were transported to hospital. “We wish our metro officers a speedy recovery and also warn motorists to please caution themselves when they see vehicles broken down, towing, medical and/or blue lights.