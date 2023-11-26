Midmar Water Works back in operation, says uMngeni-uThukela Water

Durban — A shutdown of the Midmar Water Works to fix a chlorine evaporator on Aqueduct 2 that broke down on Saturday is back in operation. The breakdown affected bulk reservoirs servicing the eThekwini metro, uMgungundlovu District and Msunduzi Local Municipality.

Midmar Water Works has been restored after a two-day water shutdown in eThekwini metro, uMgungundlovu District and Msunduzi Local Municipality which affected bulk reservoirs. According to uMngeni-uThukela spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo, the water board in the last few months had a series of water disruptions which affected mainly eThekwini metro. “The shutdown was due to ongoing repairs to the Durban Heights water treatment plant which sustained substantial damage during the April 2022 floods. Our intention was to ensure that there were no major shutdowns during the festive season. We have completed our repairs to Aqueduct 2 in readiness for its commissioning in December,” said Maphumulo.

In the latest instance, the water board had a 128-hour shutdown of the plant to remove a metal plate on Aqueduct 2, which is a major pipeline supplying Durban and surrounding areas. Maphumulo also thanked everyone for their patience.