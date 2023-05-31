Mike Mabuyakhulu says he still believes in the rule of law

Durban — Former MEC for Economic Development and Tourism Mike Mabuyakhulu, who was acquitted by the Durban High Court on Tuesday on R28 million of corruption, theft and money laundering charges, said he was going to allow himself to reflect on the matter and apply himself in “a manner that any reasonable person would do”. Mabuyakhulu was speaking on Tuesday after the court told him and his 15 co-accused they were free and found not guilty of all charges, as the State failed beyond a reasonable doubt to provide evidence to support its charges.

The R28m was meant to host the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2012, which did not happen. However, it was alleged that the service providers were paid. Moreover, the State had alleged that the main role-players were Mabuyakhulu, Desmond Golding, head of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism; Ceaser Mkhize, owner and member of Soft Skills Communication 100 CC, Shaka Holdings and Maqhoboza Traders CC; Nothando Zungu, a member of Soft Skills Communication and Ishashalazi Production CC; and Mabheleni Ntuli, sole member of Supersize Investment 20. Last week, Mabuyakhulu made an application on the basis of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. The section encompasses the right of an accused to be discharged from the offence he has allegedly committed where, at the close of the State’s case, there is no evidence on which the court may draw.

Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused got off the hook through this section. As the court was in session all the accused seemed in a good mood and looked relaxed. Some looked down smiling as Judge Mahendra Chetty handed down his judgment. Former MEC for Economic Development and Tourism Mike Mabuyakhulu outside the Durban High Court after he was acquitted of R28 million in corruption charges. Picture: Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency (ANA) As soon as he adjourned the matter and walked out, a woman from the gallery shouted “God is great”, while one of the acquitted cried, hugged and went to thank their legal representatives.

Mabuyakhulu said they made it clear when the charges were brought against them that they were innocent. “We have served this country to the best of our abilities. For 22 years I was a member of the legislature and for 17 years I was an MEC and in those years I never faced these types of charges because I was always focused on the task at hand and I did everything to the best of my ability to be an honest representative of the people,” he said. He added that he still believed in the rule of law. He said he voluntarily stepped aside as he was number one on the ANC’s list in the general elections of 2019. He said he did not want anything that was going to taint the ANC’s list.

“We wanted people who were in that list to be people who were credible with no blemish spots.” He said the reason he did not have any ANC supporters and members protesting outside court was that he asked the ANC to allow him to go through this as an individual. “I urged the ANC supporters and members to not come to the court. Others interpreted that as a leader who did not have a support base,” he said.