Minister Macpherson promises expedited construction of bridges for rural safety

Durban — Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has promised to expedite the construction of bridges especially in dangerous rivers to ensure the safety of school kids and communities in the rural areas. The minister and his deputy Sihle Zikalala and other government officials officially handed over three bridges on Wednesday in Umzinyathi north of Durban under Inkosi Mqoqi Mqadi.

Speaking at the event the minister said the handing over of the three bridges forms part of the Government of National Unity (GNU)’s commitment to uplift communities and deliver tangible improvements to the daily lives of South Africans, promising more bridges. The project falls under the Welisizwe Rural Bridge Programme established under the sixth administration following the difficulties that school kids and community members were experiencing in accessing schools and other government services when rivers were swollen. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson walked on the bridge after handing it over to the Umzinyathi community in Durban. | Supplied He said these bridges were more than just physical structures, they represented the government’s commitment to closing the gap between communities and essential services and bringing dignity to the people around them.

“We aim to construct 96 bridges annually in rural areas, working alongside the South African National Defence Force to connect families to schools, healthcare facilities, markets, and other vital services. The handover of these three bridges here in KwaZulu-Natal is a powerful step forward in realising that vision,” said the minister. Furthermore, Macpherson who is also from KZN said these bridges represented more than convenience, they mean safe access to education for children, reliable routes to healthcare for the sick and elderly and efficient channels for local businesses to transport goods. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.