Minister Nzimande launches a R43 million training centre aimed to improve youth employment in KZN

Durban — Minister of Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande launched an upgraded R43 million training centre equipped with 4IR technologies, named Indaleni Skills Innovation Hub as part of improving youth employment in KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday in Richmond. “As we gather here today (Wednesday), we cannot ignore the challenges facing our youth, particularly those who are not in employment, education, or training (NEET). Here in KwaZulu-Natal, the NEET statistics are particularly high, totalling some 726 000 youth between 15 and 24 years, and more than 1.1 million youth between 25 and 34 years.

“It is my greatest honour to be part of this monumental occasion of the launch of the Richmond-Indaleni Skills Innovation Hub. Today, I am proud to announce the expansion of the current Innovation Hub into a larger, Integrated Centre that incorporates advanced 4IR tools and technology such as Drone Technology, Business-Related Robotics Learning, and Virtual Reality-Integrated Learning,” Nzimande said. During his speech, the minister said that the Department of Higher Education will be investing R8m for the expansion of the centre within the 2023/24 financial year, on top of last year’s investment which was R36m. In total, the department has invested 43m to upgrade the Indaleni Skills Innovation Hub. Nzimande also highlighted that in Richmond, youth unemployment is high, as it stands at 40.5% with 4.2% of youth with higher education and 4.2% with 16% of youth aged 20+ with no schooling background, which was one of the reasons for the Indaleni Innovation Centre establishment.

He emphasised that the Indaleni Skills Innovation Hub is equipped with technologies that are already there in the industry, thus providing the students with immediate employment opportunities. “We see this launch as vital in our work to expand post-school opportunities and job creation. Our youth need to be provided with the right skills and training that will secure them decent and quality jobs, or sustainable entrepreneurship opportunities as envisaged in our Skills Strategy to support Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan. “Yet even as youth unemployment and poverty remain some of the most pressing challenges facing our country, we continue to face a growing shortage of appropriate skills,” said Nzimande.

Nzimande concluded by thanking the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority (FP&M SETA) chairperson and Accounting Authority and chief executive officer of the FP&M SETA, Dr Felleng Yende, for providing visionary leadership in diligently leading the team in the implementation of this project. He also thanked the uMgungundlovu TVET College and the Methodist Church of Southern Africa for their wonderful contribution to this project and for their continued advancement of skills development in Richmond.