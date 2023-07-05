Minor among three suspects arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle

Durban — A minor was among three suspects arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle in the south of Durban on Tuesday afternoon. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “EManzimtoti police are investigating a case of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle following an incident in which three suspects were arrested at Mngadi Road on July 4.

“It is alleged that the vehicle was stolen at Amanzimtoti Beach Road. Reports indicate that the suspects were detained and a minor suspect was released under the care of his aunt.” ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that a stolen vehicle had been recovered and three suspects were arrested in KwaMakhutha on Tuesday. Lokker said that at approximately 1.20pm, information was circulated via the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) radio network regarding a white Nissan NP300 that had been stolen from Beach Road, eManzimtoti.

Three suspects, including a minor, were arrested for being in possession of a vehicle suspected to have been stolen on Beach Road in Amanzimtoti on Tuesday. Picture: ET Rapid Response “Shortly afterwards, members of ET Rapid Response TRT came across the stolen vehicle, and three suspects alighted from the vehicle and fled on foot,” Lokker said. “A foot chase ensued, whereby members of CCPO, eManzimtoti SAPS crime prevention SA9, SAPS uMlazi K9 and private security members promptly responded to render assistance to our members. “A total of three suspects were apprehended. All three suspects were detained, and the stolen vehicle was processed at SAPS,” Lokker said.

Last month, Tracker said that the latest Vehicle Crime Index (VCI) from Tracker indicated that Tracker’s client base experienced a 12% increase in vehicle theft in 2022 compared with 2021, and a 14% increase in hijackings for the same period. Vehicle theft prevention: Double-check that your windows are closed and that the doors are locked before walking away from your parked car.

Park in a well-lit area and, if possible, an area with cameras monitoring the parking area and pedestrian activity around your vehicle.

Use a steering wheel lock and install an immobiliser. There is merit in having an additional system installed, even if your car has one built in. An audible alarm system is a further criminal deterrent.

Do not leave a spare key near your vehicle.