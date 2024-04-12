Minor victory for eThekwini ratepayers as their concerns over tariff increases are heard

Durban — At least 11 250 signatures were recently signed by Durban residents in their fight against tariff increases. Led by the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association (ERRA), the association is happy that their concerns are being noticed and received by the municipality.

The signatures consisted of residents and affiliates from: Tongaat, Verulam, Phoenix, Reservoir Hills, Kenville, Effingham, Queensburgh, Savannah Park, Monteseel (Inchanga area), Chatsworth area, Croosmoor, Savannah Park and Moorton. Chairperson of the Glenwood and Bulwer Road Ratepayers and Residents Association (GBBRRA), Keyuren Maharaj – one of the ERRA’s affiliates – said that the ERRA’s executive committee handed over its letter of objection along with 11 250 petition signatures to the office of the Speaker on Wednesday morning. Maharaj said: “Our objection is based on a variety of issues that are affecting several wards/areas in the eThekwini Municipality and an increase in tariffs is unjustifiable. We propose a bi-monthly (every two months) meeting with the mayor, city manager and all relevant municipality heads of department to view and assess the status of service delivery.

“ERRA requires dedicated response teams to repair all of the currently damaged sewer and road infrastructure.” Maharaj added that the eThekwini Municipality must find ways of containing costs rather than increasing revenue by manipulating rates. This is the reason why they want to renegotiate the proposed tariff increases for the financial year 2024/2025. He concluded by saying that the ERRA intended building a solid and growing relationship with eThekwini Municipality and intended working together in the future to help the eThekwini community receive better service delivery at the best value for money.