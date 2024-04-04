Miss uMgababa’s ‘career’ boost

Durban — Recently crowned Miss uMgababa Junior 2024 Lusanda Mabaso, 10, from uMlazi, aims to walk the runway to secure sponsorship. Mabaso said that the biggest moment of her budding career was the day she was crowned Miss uMgababa Junior at a pageant recently held on the South Coast, although she now has a financial mountain to climb.

“The pageant is one of the biggest in KwaZulu-Natal and being crowned was the biggest moment of my career,” she said. “The challenges that I have faced in my career are paying sponsorship fees, support in money votes, fund-raising and donations. Receiving funding will mean a lot for my career because money is needed for my charity work. I also help others with the money I get from my mother and father,” she said. Miss uMgababa Junior 2024 Lusanda Mabaso, 10, from uMlazi with her first runner-up Malwande Ngidi (in blue). Picture: Supplied The bubbly pageant queen said that when she is not modelling or in school, she dances or draws for fun.

“I decided to get into modelling because I like to wear expensive clothes and high heels,” said Mabaso. She also said that her role model is Melissa Brown, who is also her modelling trainer, and she has big future aspirations. “When I finish school I want to be in the engineering field as a water engineer and also start the movement of saving our country from water and electricity shortages,” she said.

She dreams of one day being crowned Miss South Africa, and then Miss Universe, and would use her reign to give the love she gets from her mom and dad to the less fortunate by building a children's home. Mabaso said those who wish to donate may call her mother on 060 753 7350.