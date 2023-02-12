Missing KZN man located in Mumbai, India

Durban — The South African tourist who has been missing in Mumbai, India, for almost two weeks has been found. That was according to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram who said that 69-year-old South African tourist Dhramalingum Pillay who was reported missing in Mumbai, India had been located.

Balram said Rusa received a call from the Indian Embassy in Durban at 11.56am on Sunday informing it that Pillay had been located. He said reaction officers then received a message from the missing man’s family informing the same. “Further details are not available at this stage,” Balram said.

Pillay, an oThongathi resident, was holidaying in India with his 35-year-old daughter since January 20. Then on January 31, he was reported missing while waiting to board a flight back to South Africa. It is believed that Pillay disappeared when his daughter fell asleep while waiting to board their flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. His passport, visa and other travel documents remained in his daughter’s possession. Pillay’s nephew contacted Rusa on February 3, seeking assistance after attempts to locate him were unsuccessful. Reaction officers were informed that the missing man had a history of dementia. His daughter remained in India and was in contact with Indian authorities in Mumbai.

On Friday, February 10, Balram reported that Pillay’s family had offered a 50 000 rupee (about R10 845) reward for information. He said communication between the family and embassies in both countries remained open since Pillay’s disappearance. On February 3, Balram reported that public assistance was required to locate Pillay.