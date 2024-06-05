Missing man last seen going to job interview in Eastern Cape

Durban — The family of a man from Umhlali near oThongathi, Durban, is seeking answers after their loved one went missing on February 20 this year. The family said Thorvin Govender, 39, left home for a job interview in East London in the Eastern Cape.

His brother, Viven Govender, said the last time they heard from Thorvin was when he had told them he was on his way to a job interview. “His disappearance has taken a huge toll on the family. Our parents are elderly and every day since we realised that he was missing, they have visited the police station hoping to get answers, with no luck,” said Govender. Thorvin Govender, 39, was last seen on February 20. | Supplied He said they have not received adequate assistance from the police.

“We have found out that his medical aid card was used until last month and the funds were depleted. We believe that if the law assisted us in getting the Section 205 form, we would be able to trace more information on his whereabouts,” he said. Detailing the events that led to his brother’s disappearance, he said that the King Shaka International and OR Tambo International airports’ records show that he had arrived in East London. Govender said his brother was a qualified mechanical engineer but the family did not know which company had invited him for an interview. He was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and blue and white Converse shoes.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a missing person docket was opened for investigation at the Umhlali SAPS. “The missing victim is still being sought by police,” said Netshiunda. Renegades Search and Rescue’s Dawn Gounden said it was imperative that the community noted that there was no waiting period for missing people.