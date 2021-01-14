Missing man’s body found floating in KZN dam

DURBAN - The drowning of a 12-year-old boy led police to the discovery of a missing person floating in Midmar Dam on Wednesday. Osman Hoosen Bux, 65, was found dead in the dam on Wednesday afternoon. He was last seen in the Mountain Rise area in Pietermaritzburg. According to a South African Community Crime Watch (ACCW) missing person report, Bux was last seen on Sunday, January 10. He left his home in Mountain Rise for a walk at 9am. SACCW volunteer Shabeer Ismael said they were contacted by the family to search for him. Ismael said circumstances surrounding Bux’s death will be investigated by the police.

“How he got there remains a mystery. We are confident police will answer these questions through investigations,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that a 12-year-old boy drowned at Midmar Dam in Howick. Mbele said it is alleged that the boy was swimming in a dam with his friends when he got into difficulty and drowned.

“The boy’s body was discovered and while the police were busy on scene they noticed another body floating in the dam. The body was identified as Osman Hoosen Bux, who was reported missing in Mountain Rise SAPS on January 10,” Mbele said.

The bodies were recovered by the police officers from Pietermaritzburg search and rescue.

Mbele said the matter is still under investigation.

An inquest docket is being investigated by Howick SAPS

The funeral of Bux, also known as Squirrel, was held at the Old Estcourt cemetery at 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

Daily News