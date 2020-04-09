Missing Merebank woman 'couldn't call home'

Durban - A Merebank woman was found safe after a six-hour search involving more than 20 people including police, the Isipingo Community Policing Forum and volunteers. Devan Govindasamy, of private security company PT Alarms, which was also part of the search, said his team spent about six hours looking for Jane Ramen, 59, until 3am on Wednesday. “I had a team of about 20 guys, we were tracking her cellphone which was picking up in the Merebank, Ridge area. We searched this entire area, we searched for her on Marine Drive, Treasure Beach and we also had Metro and SAPS assisting. This morning (Wednesday), the people she was with in Merebank saw the WhatsApp groups about her missing so they notified her family,” he said. He said that while searching for Ramen, they also constantly phoned her cellphone. “We were just picking up the signal off the nearest tower and it took us to the Ridge area. We were just a few doors away from where she was; unfortunately, we didn’t know she was there because her vehicle was not visible to us,” said Govindasamy.

Ramen had been missing since Monday at about 4pm.

He explained that Ramen was formerly from the Merebank Navy area but had been living at the Sai Baba Ashram in Central Durban for the past two years.

On Tuesday on Facebook, a picture of Ramen was posted with information that she had been missing since Monday. It said she was last seen wearing a black skirt and a multi-coloured top in her 2006 red Toyota Yaris with the registration plate number given as well. Contact details were also provided for people who had information of her whereabouts.

A PT Alarms update said Ramen was found safe on Warangal Road in Merebank. There was no further information at that stage.

When contacted by the Daily News, the person whose number was provided on Ramen’s missing person notice confirmed Ramen had been found and said they did not have any other information.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged Ramen had fallen ill on her way home and was taken home by a friend.

“She slept at the friend’s house and she was unable to phone home as her cellphone battery had died.”

Daily News